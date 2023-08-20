Vidya Balan Opens Up About Dealing With Imposter Syndrome Because Of Her Weight; ‘Slowly Accepting Myself’

Apart from being a stellar actress and performer, Vidya Balan is also a strong advocate of body positivity. The actress has time and again opened up about the same and recently revealed there’s actually a ‘lot of pressure’ in maintaining a certain body type. The actress also opened up on her battle with imposter syndrome.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actress shared how she was called ‘sexy’ after doing The Dirty Picture, as people preferred the character more than her. “It happened over time. I was called sexy after I did The Dirty Picture. And the huge commercial success got me so much love. It even got me a National Award. I was being called the female hero and all that. Basically, I was not being Vidya. I was Silk. I was playing a character, and I was okay with it. I am far more comfortable being a character than being myself in public.” Vidya shared.

She further added, “When I am promoting the film, I have fun because I am promoting a character. The moment you make it about me, it makes me a little uncomfortable. So I had just done it without thinking. That translated to me being sexy. And I hadn’t been called sexy until then. Suddenly, there was a new me. I had also met Siddharth at that time. He made me feel great. I started accepting my body because of a combination of factors.”

On a closing note, she shared that she is ‘slowly accepting’ herself the way she is. “But the journey had its ups and downs. What happens is that when acceptance comes and you are new to it, you get scared that you will be found out. It’s a kind of imposter syndrome. I’ve gotten over that, and I’m slowly accepting myself the way I am.”

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen playing the role of a detective in the film Neeyat. The film also marked her return to the big screen after 4 years.