Vidya Balan Recalls Why She Begged At A Star Hotel: ‘I Was Hungry And My Friend Was Embarrassed’

Vidya Balan is a powerhouse of an actor. With brilliant performances in films like Parineeta, Kaahani, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Begum Jaan, the talented actress has managed to enthrall her fans with her incredible acting and phenomenal screen presence. Since Vidya Balan will be coming to silver screens after a long time with the whodunit thriller Neeyat, the actress has been busy with interviews from all around. In one such conversation, the Parineeta actress recalled how she pretended to be a beggar in front of a 5-Star hotel just because she wanted to win extra packets of Jim-Jam biscuits.

Speaking with Mashable India, Vidya went down the memory lane to reveal how she was challenged with that bet, “You know, we had something called the IMG, which is the Indian Music Group. They organise classical music concerts, Indian classical music concerts every year. It’s a three-day festival, and it used to be all-nighters. It used to be amazing. I was on the organising committee, well, actually I was a volunteer. We used to help organise everything, and then at night, once it was over, we would all go for a walk to Nariman Point," she shared.

Continuing further, Vidya added,"Once I got challenged. They told me to go to the coffee shop in Oberoi–The Palms and knock on the door asking for food. They told me, ‘Oberoi main jo coffee shop hain, ‘waha jaake tak tak karna aur dedo kuch khane ke liye.’ Main rahe actor unko woh pata nahi tha. I continuously knocked and you know how people get irritated, I have also done it so many times. I kept knocking saying, ‘Please I am hungry, I have not eaten anything since yesterday.’ After a while, they just looked the other way, and after that, my friend got embarrassed and said, ‘Please come away.’ But I won the bet.”

The actress who ended up acing the bet concluded, “The bet was Jim Jam biscuits. Because our sponsor was Britannia for the concert, and we had lots of biscuits. But the thing was, if I do this, I’ll get an extra packet of Jimjam, and I got it.”

Her upcoming film Neeyat is set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

Audiences can expect edge-of-the-seat, captivating entertainment from this murder-mystery with Vidya Balan looking especially refreshing in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also features a strong ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.