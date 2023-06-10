Vidya Balan Remembers Pradeep Sarkar As Parineeta Turns 18; Writes 'Thank You For Believing In Me'

Vidya Balan had once opened about about being rejected for a staggering 75 films before she landed the lead role in Parineeta. The film, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, was a cinematic adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novel of the same name. Alongside Vidya Balan, the film featured Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza.

As the film completes 18 years, Vidya took to social media to thank Pradeep Sarkar for it. Sharing a montage of pictures from the sets, Vidya captioned it, “Until I can say it to you in person again,Thank you Dada for Parineeta and for believing in me even when I didn’t . 18 years to Parineeta today ❣️" The video had Parineeta’s most-loved track, Piyu Bole by Shreya Ghoshal, running in the backdrop. Check it out here:

Pradeep Sarkar passed away in March. He was 67. He worked on projects like ‘Neel Samandar’ (2019), ‘Forbidden Love’ (2020) and ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’ (2021) in the last few years. He was planning to make a film on a subject of generational gap. Before coming to films, Pradeep Sarkar had worked in the world of advertising for many years. During a previous interview conducted by Simi Garewal, Vidya had revealed that while director Pradeep Sarkar believed she was perfect for the role of Lolita in the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra did not share the same conviction. Before films, Vidya had gained experience in the advertising industry and even starred in many music videos. One of her top collaborations with Pradeep Sarkar was in Euphoria’s “Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali," and she credited that opportunity as the stepping stone that led her to secure the role in Parineeta.

“That was my video with Pradeep Sarkar. I had done a couple of ads with him but it was through the video that he realised that he could mould me the way he wanted to,” she had said.