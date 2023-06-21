Vidya Balan Unveils Look For Anu Menon's Neeyat, Gives Off Agatha Christie Vibes in Murder Mystery

Vidya Balan has revealed her look as a ‘not-so-classic’ detective in her upcoming film Neeyat. Sporting bangs hairstyle and dressed in a green shirt, maroon sweater and brown overcoat, she gives off quite an Agatha Christie vibe in the poster. The film’s elements, including layered clothing and classic interiors with wooden shelves and books, further give off Agatha Christie murder mystery feel. Having previously played a detective in films like Kahaani, Te3n, and Sherni, Vidya Balan is no stranger to investigative roles. Although her 2014 film Bobby Jasoos, set in Hyderabad, did not fare well at the box office, Vidya has presented her versatility in various avatars while delving into the world of mystery and suspense.

Vidya took to Instagram to share the poster. She captioned it, “Meet Mira Rao. The not-so-classic detective in a classic murder-mystery! Trailer out TOMORROW!"

Neeyat will mark Vidya Balan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen after a gap of four years. While her last theatrical release was Mission Mangal in 2019, her last solo theatrical outing was Tumhari Sulu in 2017. Since then, Vidya has been predominantly seen in films that premiered directly on Prime Video India, including Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa. Up next, she will be seen in the romantic comedy Lover opposite Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film revolves around an unconventional detective who investigates puzzling murders at a billionaire’s party. As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that nothing is as it seems and all the suspects have their own secrets to hide.

Anu Menon, known for directing the biopic Shakuntala Devi, reunites with Vidya Balan for the murder mystery film Neeyat. The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. The screenplay has been co-written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani, with dialogues penned by Kausar Munir. Neeyat is produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abduntia Entertainment.