Vidyut Jammwal Opens Up On Being Unemployed, Says 'Bahut Berozgari Dekhi Hai'
1-MIN READ

Vidyut Jammwal Opens Up On Being Unemployed, Says 'Bahut Berozgari Dekhi Hai'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 14:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Vidyut Jammwal also talks about performing stunts for his films. (Photo: Instagram)

Vidyut Jammwal also talks about performing stunts for his films. (Photo: Instagram)

Vidyut Jammwal was most recently seen in IB71 along with Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in key roles.

Vidyut Jammwal is a successful actor today but there was a time when he had no work at all. In a recent interview, the IB71 actor opened up about being unemployed in the past and recalled how he had no work when he initially shifted to Mumbai.

“I am not from Mumbai. When I shifted to Mumbai, I faced unemployment, just like others. I was only at home. How much will one even exercise? How much can one roam around with friends? Because I have seen all that, I do not get tired of working today. That’s how it should be," the actor told India.com.

    Vidyut is often hailed for his action stunts in films. During the interaction, he also talked about the same. The actor shared that whenever he is not confident about performing a stunt, he believes in people who trust him and goes ahead to give his best. “A lot of times there’s a pressure. As an actor, when I perform stunts, people think that I can easily do it. But at the same time, I feel that I might not be able to do it. In such a case, I trust those people around and go ahead," he said.

    Vidyut Jammwal made his Bollywood debut with Force in 2011 which also starred John Abraham. Later, he featured in several films including Commando-A One Man Army, Khuda Haafiz, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, Junglee, Sanak, The Power and Baadshaho among others. Vidyut was most recently seen in the spy-thriller IB71 along with Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in key roles. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy whereas it is produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed, co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. It was released in theatres on May 12 and gained mixed reviews from all.

    first published:May 13, 2023, 14:03 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 14:03 IST