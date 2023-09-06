Vigilante First Look: Nam Joo Hyuk Is A 'Determined' Police Academy Student

The first look for the highly-awaited revenge thriller drama Vigilante, starring Nam Joo Hyuk, famous for shows like Start-Up, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and others, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim So Jin, was released on September 5 by Disney Korea. In the pictures, Nam Joo Hyuk was seen in a police uniform, seemingly dropping hints to fans that he might be playing the role of a police academy student. The post also confirmed that Vigilante has been invited to the 28th Busan International Film Festival which will be held in October. The show will be released later this year.

A look at the post:

Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae in Vigilante

Vigilante is based on a popular webtoon, which follows the life of Kim Ji Young, a police academy student who becomes a vigilante and kills other bad people. The reason behind Kim Ji becoming a vigilante was motivated by the death of his mother at the hands of a gangster when he was little. After this, he begins a warpath of destruction while masking the new life of a police academy student and wanting to become a policeman.

The picture of the actor’s look, which has already grabbed attention, shows him looking serious, determined and on a mission while being dressed in a police uniform. The look also hinted that by day, he is a sincere student but by night, he lives in the shadows like an anti-hero, killing people who are responsible for spreading fear and terror in the city.

Yoo Ji Tae plays Jo Heon, the head of the investigation team hellbent on chasing down the vigilante. Jo Heon believes that no person should take justice into their own hands.

Lee Joo Hyuk plays the role of helper of a Vigilante named Jo Kang Ok. He helps him by giving names and other information about all the gangsters and evil people lurking around to strike fear in people for their own pleasure. His motivation behind helping Kim Ji Yong is unknown but it seems as though he is loyal to Vigilante and his principles. Kim So Jin takes on the role of Choi Mi Ryeo, a talented journalist who was responsible for bringing eyes to Vigilante.

On August 24, a news outlet informed that Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming series Vigilante will be screened at the 28th Busan International Film Festival before it hits the small screens in the second half of 2023. The crime drama was officially invited to the “On-Screen" section. It is a newly established category in 2021, and it is also Asia’s first official OTT section and represents the latest series that are about to premiere soon.