Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is gearing up for his sixth directorial venture. He shared this update through an Instagram post. Vignesh penned a long note on Sunday, speaking about his tough times and how he managed to deal with them. He shared a photo of himself holding his son during the golden hour. In the mesmerising photo, he can be seen placing a sweet kiss on him, amid the backdrop of a setting sun. In the caption, the director said that his sixth outing, which is tentatively named Wikki6, is coming straight from the heart.

“Never Ever Give Up gearing up for my Wikki6 straight from the heart. Thanking God and all the Kind people I met during these toughest times. Your warmness and belief in me not only helped me to find myself but also gave me the confidence to survive in this unpredictable, uncertain atmosphere! Today, am happy and looking forward to the future because of your niceness! My Family, friends, well-wishers and some really sweet fans thank you,” he wrote in the caption of the beautiful picture.

Vignesh also expressed his gratitude to the universe for giving him some time to breathe and spend good moments with his babies.

“There’s a lot of goodness in all the pain we go through in life and the experience of humiliation and failure teaches a lot more than what appreciation and Success could teach us!” he concluded the note.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who worked with the director in the 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

It is worth noting that Vignesh Shivan was supposed to collaborate with Ajith Kumar for a film, which has been tentatively titled AK62. It was reported to be a massive budget film with the cast and crew finalised. But due to some differences, Vignesh opted out of the film. It was also reported that Nayanthara was also expected to be a part of that venture. Now, it is said that Magnish Thirumeni is on board for AK62 post-Vignesh’s exit. An official announcement for the same is expected to be made by Lyca Productions.

