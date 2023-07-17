Vignesh Shivan Cheers For Wife Nayanthara, Calls Her ‘Inspiring’ After Jawan Poster Release

Shah Rukh Khan recently unveiled his co-star Nayanthara’s look from his highly anticipated next Jawan. Playing what seems to be a police official in the film, Nayanthara is seen sporting a gun in her hand in the new poster. Now Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan took to his social media handle to cheer for her and also penned a heartfelt note for her.

Sharing Nayanthara’s Jawan poster, Vignesh wrote, “Happy and Proud of you thangamey #Nayanthara. From being a fan of Shah Rukh sir and binge watching only his movies like literally only his movies to acting opposite to him in such a big film! Your journey is just starting. You are soooo inspiring dear wife. Our family is sooo proud of you. @Atlee_dir cheers brother #Jawan.”

Have a look at the tweet :

Happy & Proud of you thangamey #Nayanthara ❤️❤️ From being a fan of Shahrukh sir & binge watching only his movies ! Like literally only his movies !!! To Acting opposite to him in such a big film! Your journey is jus starting ❤️☺️ You are soooo inspiring dear wife… https://t.co/6ZkGJtwrir — VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN) July 17, 2023

The actress is seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses and covered in a protective gear. She seems ready to unleash the action. Along with Tamil’s lady superstar, the poster featured the lines, “Ready or not… She’s got the glock.”

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, SRK shared the poster and wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara#JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/STn6a20kka— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2023

In the prevue that was released last week, Nayanthara slayed in a chic look as she makes a smashing entry wearing a trench coat over a white shirt. She appeared to be playing a police official. In another scene, we see her donning a stunning yellow saree paired with beautiful jhumkas. Jawan marks Nayanthara’s first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

Raving about her debut, Nayanthara’s husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan had said, “How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug hatss off! Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin O dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan.”

Shah Rukh replied, “@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!" Vignesh then told the superstar, “Soooo kind of you sir ❤️ Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah ☺️❤️ #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster ❤️.”

Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.