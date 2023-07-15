Vijay Antony Shares His Love Story With Wife Fatima During Kolai Promotions

Vijay Antony is one of the most bankable artists in Tamil cinema. He has proven his versatility as a music director, lyricist, and actor as well. He is currently awaiting the release of his film Kolai, which will hit the big screens on July 21. In an interview during his film’s promotions, Vijay talked about his love story with his wife Fatima Vijay Antony. Vijay debuted in the film industry by composing the music of Sukran, written and directed by SA Chandrashekhar. He revealed that Fatima had called him and appreciated its music. Vijay added that the duo had a conversation for an hour, and Fatima invited him to her home. Vijay remembered that she was a popular anchor with Sun TV at that time. He was very happy to talk to her. Vijay said that later Fatima also reached his house and interacted freely with his mother as well. Finally, their friendship blossomed into love and Vijay proposed to Fatima.

Vijay tied the knot with Fatima in 2006. They are parents to a girl named Meera Vijay Antony. Fatima had shared a picture of their daughter on March 12, where she was dressed up in her school uniform. She wrote in the caption, “The Force behind my strength, the consolations to my tears, the reason for my stress (Naughtiness super loaded), my Thangakatti-chellakutty. Meera Vijay Antony, Congrats Baby”.

Vijay’s upcoming film Kolai revolves around a renowned model, who was murdered. A detective is hired to solve this mystery. Balaji K Kumar has written and directed this film. This film boasts an impressive cast starring Radhika Sarathkumar, Kishore Kumar G, Ritika Singh, Murli Sharma, and others. Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures have produced Kolai, which will hit the big screens in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages.

Think Music India unveiled the trailer of this film on October 15, 2022.

It has amassed 5.2 Million Views.