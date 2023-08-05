Vijay Antony-starrer Hatya To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On This Date

Vijay Antony-starrer Hatya had its theatrical release on July 21 this year. Recently, the makers announced that the film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 20, in both Telugu and Tamil languages. It was reported that the OTT rights of the film Hatya have been sold at a huge price. Directed by Balaji K Kumar, Hatya marks Vijay Antony’s first appearance in a salt-and-pepper look, instantly piquing the curiosity of both Telugu and Tamil audiences with its intriguing posters. Despite its gripping storyline, Hatya failed to impress the audience in theatres. Hatya turned out to be a disaster, earning less than a crore in the Telugu states. Rithika Singh and Meenakshi Chaudhary were seen as the female leads in the film.

Hatya is an adaptation of the Tamil movie Kolai. It showcases Vijay Antony as a middle-aged detective. With this role, he has proved his versatility as an actor and brings a fresh dimension to his acting career. The movie also stars notable actors such as Murali Sharma, Siddhartha Shankar, John Vijay, Kishore Kumar, and Arjun Chidambaram in pivotal roles. With cinematography by Sivakumar Vijayan, the music of the film is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan.

Hatya is produced by Kamal Bohra, G Dhananjayan, Pradeep B, Pankaj Bohra, and S Vikram Kumar under the banner of Infiniti Film Ventures & Lotus Pictures. The film revolves around the story of a famous model, who is found murdered in her apartment, and her five acquaintances are the prime suspects.

Vijay Antony is best known for films like Vettaikaaran, Naan, Kadhalil Vizhunthen, and Pichaikkaran 2. His other notable projects include Nambiar, Aavi Kumar, Salim, Sattam Oru Iruttarai, Saithan, Yaman, Kaali, and Iruvar Ullam. Soon, he is going to compose music for upcoming films including Thangam, Lovers Tho Pettukovaddhu, and Madha Gaja Raja.

Vijay Antony’s latest movie Bichchagadu 2 (titled Bhikshuka-2 in Kannada and Bhikshakkaran-2 in Malayalam) lived up to its high expectations. The movie, released on May 19, turned out to be a resounding hit at the box office.

Speaking about Balaji K Kumar, he is popular for directing films such as Kolai, 9 Lives of Mara, and Vidiyum Munn, with one upcoming film in development titled Turk.