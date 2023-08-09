Vijay Devarakonda Reacts to Liger's Box Office Failure: 'It's Not My First Flop... It Hurts' | Exclusive

Last year, Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda made his Hindi acting debut with the pan-Indian action thriller, Liger, which also starred Ananya Panday. The expectations surrounding the Karan Johar and Puri Jagannath film were sky-high and had all the elements of becoming a true blue blockbuster. However, Liger had an underwhelming performance at the box office with its collections facing a steep drop in its second week. As per reports, it grossed Rs 60.80 crore against a budget of Rs 90 - Rs 125 crore.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming multilingual film Kushi in Hyderabad, Vijay spoke at length about Liger’s commercial failure for the first time. Speaking to News18 exclusively, he said, “When a film doesn’t perform or work, it does hurt. I have had many flops before. Liger is not the first one."

The Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade actor went on to talk about how it has not shaken his conviction or clouded his judgment about picking new scripts. “And I have had many hits before. I will continue to have many flops and many hits. We are trying to tell stories. My ambition is always to do something creative. My lifestyle is to go all out," he told us.

But he was quick to add that he was ‘hurt’. “The results sometimes vary and it hurts but it doesn’t stop me. I am not scared of failure. It hurts when a film doesn’t work but it doesn’t stop me from going at it again. I am not scared of falling," Vijay stated candidly.

He continued, “Having said that, when I fall, it hurts but it doesn’t stop me from running. I get back up and keep running because the drive and ambition is to run and run fast."

On a related note, Vijay was supposed to collaborate with Puri again on an actioner titled Jana Gana Mana but it has been shelved due to the box-office performance of Liger.