Vijay Devarakonda's VD 12 Shooting Begins, Pic Inside

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has commenced filming for his upcoming movie, tentatively called VD 12, in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his work on the movie Jersey (2022). Vijay shared a poster on Instagram Stories, featuring him holding a gun. Sreeleela will be co-starring alongside Vijay.

Vijay earlier faced a significant disappointment with his last film Liger. Unfortunately, the film was bashed by both critics as well as audiences and bombed at the box office. However, considering his intense acting skills and Gowtam Tinnanuri’s storytelling abilities, as seen in his previous films Jersey and Malli Raava, one can anticipate a captivating cinematic experience on the big screen with VD 12. Girish Gangadharan has taken charge as the cinematographer and Navin Nooli, a National Award winner, is the film’s editor.

Under the production banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing VD 12 The movie is presented by Srikara Studios, and the music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Further information about the project is yet to be revealed.

Vijay Deverakonda is also collaborating with Mrunal Thakur for a new film, directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mrunal shared a photo from the film’s muhurat ceremony on her Instagram and expressed her excitement about working with Sri Venkateswara Creations for the first time, as well as sharing the screen with Vijay.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrapped up their shoot in Turkey for their upcoming movie, Kushi. Both actors shared pictures from their time in the country on their social media handles. Despite their hectic schedules, they managed to take some time off to explore Turkey. Kushi is a romantic drama, which is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana.