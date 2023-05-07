Vijay Deverakonda Adores Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Kushi Romantic Song Teaser; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie, Kushi. It was recently announced that the film’s first romantic track titled Naa Rojaa Nuvve (in Telugu) will be released on May 9. While fans are eagerly waiting for the same, makers have now shared a teaser of the song.

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram handle and dropped a teaser of the song Naa Rojaa Nuvve. In the teaser, he can be seen adoring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is also seen channelling his inner Shah Rukh Khan as he stands on the edge of a cliff. Watch the teaser here:

Reacting to the teaser, one of the fans wrote ‘excited’ along with red heart emojis. Another user wrote, “Can’t wait for it". “Melodious album loading," a third comment read.

Earlier this month, the makers of Kushi also shared a poster of the song in which a blushing Samantha was seen wrapped in Vijay’s arms.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was delayed after Samantha had to take a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year. Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda also has a few other projects in his pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jana Gana Mana too. Last year, There were reports that Jana Gana Mana has been off the table after the failure of Liger. However, producer Charmme Kaur rubbished the rumours later. Jana Gana Mana is also directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh.

