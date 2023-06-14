Vijay Deverakonda And Mrunal Thakur Attend A Special Puja Of VD13, Photos Go Viral

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are all set to share the screen space together for the first time. They have been paired together for an upcoming South Indian project. A special puja was hosted to commence the shooting of the same. Mrunal shared a bundle of pictures from the same and also penned a heartwarming note which read, ‘The first step in a very exciting journey…It’s my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I’m really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda. Can’t wait for the shoot to begin ✨”

Fans and well wishers dropped in congratulatory wishes for the fresh pairing. One of them wrote, “Woahhhhh this is BIG mrunu ❤️ Congratulations .” ‘This is gonna be a massive hit .’This new collaboration between Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda brings together two powerhouse performers. The film is currently untitled and will begin shooting soon, with the actors having done tha mahurat of the film together recently.

Details regarding the title and plot of the film are currently under wraps and will be unveiled soon. The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mrunal Thakur gained fame for her movie Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. She has worked with Shahid Kapoor in the sports drama Jersey. She was last seen in Vardhan Ketkar’s Gumraah. She is gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2 where she will be sharing the screen with Neena Gupta, Kajol, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Shubhash, Tamannaah Bhatia, Konkona Sen Sharma, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma and many others. She has a TV series, Baahubali: Before the Beginning, and movies Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, and Nani30 in the pipeline.

Vijay Deverakonda gained recognition for his performances in movies such as Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, among others. Apart from his next film with Mrunal Thakur, is currently shooting for Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vijay was last seen in Liger next to Ananya Panday.