Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Spotted At Baby's Screening Amid Dating Rumours

Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda’s film Baby finally saw it’s theatrical release on Friday. But the makers had organised a special screening on Thursday Night that was graced by several prominent celebs including the heartthrobs Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The duo seemed emotionally moved by the film as some observed Rashmika Mandanna with tears in her eyes.

In a clip that is going viral on social media, we can Rashmika Mandanna exiting the theatre in her white t-shirt and blue jeans that she had paired with a cap. While she chose not to interact with the media and only responded with a thumbs up when asked about her opinions on the film. However, Vijay Deverakonda can be heard saying, “I don’t want to talk much about the film Baby. First of all, I thank all these crowds for coming here to watch the premiere. Inside the film, all these people including Anand, Viraj and Vaishnavi made me feel emotional and cry. I will talk about the film after 3-4 days at another event".

Take a look:

I’m so proud of this team, #BabyTheMovie is so good & heart warming movie. All 3 characters will make us cry & feel with them - Rowdy @TheDeverakonda at Prasads Red Carpet Premiere ️ : https://t.co/3p39WuCNP2 #BabyOnJuly14th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xqm3VwE5DS — Shreyas Sriniwaas (@shreyasmedia) July 14, 2023

The music composed by Vijay Bulganin, which had already garnered a tremendous response. The film features Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, with Sai Rajesh serving as the writer and director. Produced by SKN under the Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers banner, the movie has generated significant anticipation among audiences.

Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up about how he envisions his married life. The Telugu actor, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, featured in a song titled Aaradhya from the film Kushi that captured moments of a couple post marriage. Vijay stars opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the song. The music video features several heartwarming moments as a married couple.

While Vijay is unmarried, the actor confessed that he pictures himself sharing happy and heartwarming moments similar to that seen in the music video. “Aradhya is a song about a young couple that’s very much in love and its that one year after marriage where you are having your own space, your own intimacy, you just have all the time and this person all for yourself. So, its about that beautiful time post-marriage, usually before shit hits the ceiling," he said in a statement to the press.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is eagerly looking forward to Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rashmika recently began work on Pushpa 2. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-led film. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and is rumoured to feature Sai Pallavi. Apart from that, Rashmika also has Animal in the pipeline. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and has been delayed to a December release.