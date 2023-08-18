Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Kushi Gets U Certificate

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans are eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming movie titled Kushi, helmed by director Shiva Nirvana. The preview and soundtrack of the film have generated considerable excitement among viewers.

Fans will now be pleased to learn that Kushi has undergone the censor procedures and got a U certificate, which is wonderful news for Vijay’s fans. Following the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu, Kushi becomes the second Vijay Deverakonda film to secure a family-friendly “U” certificate from the censor board.

With the release date approaching, the entire crew is currently engrossed in media interviews and promotional endeavours to further heighten the excitement among cinema enthusiasts. The anticipated chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in this romantic drama is likely to impress the audience.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda enthralled their fans at the Kushi musical concert on August 15. Their romantic dance performance captivated the audience. Leading up to the film’s premiere, Samantha and Vijay have been actively participating in interviews and events to promote the movie. This multi-lingual film is set to release in five languages.

Even considering Vijay Deverakonda’s recent performance, the film’s theatrical earnings have been settled at a level comparable to the concluding earnings of Geetha Govindam. This choice reflects the distributors’ and exhibitors’ belief in Kushi’s ability to resonate with viewers and restore the actor’s much-awaited box office triumph.

A lighthearted video of Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan chatting about their movies was shared on social media on August 17. In the clip, Vijay playfully remarked to Dulquer, “You’re transitioning from a romance to an action flick," to which Dulquer responded, “And you’re switching from an action film to a love story." Vijay, in jest, commented, “I hope your action film outperforms mine."

Given the enthusiastic reception surrounding Kushi, fans can anticipate a delightful cinematic experience on September 1 when Kushi premieres. In addition to the main cast, notable actors like Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Rohini play significant roles in the film. Kushi is backed by the production efforts of Mythri Movie Makers who previously produced Pushpa, Rangasthalam, Waltair Veerayya and Janatha Garage.