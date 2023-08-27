Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Fun Banter Leaves Fans Excited; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be soon seen together in an upcoming romantic drama titled Kushi. The film has been creating a lot of buzz after the trailer was released. Well, the lead actors have been promoting the film on all platforms. Keeping up with the trend, today Vijay shared a video on his social handle in which he was seen playing a game with Samantha. In no time, the video grabbed fans’ attention.

In the video, Vijay Deverakonda is seen making a video call to Samantha. When she picks up he tells her that he wants to play a game Knock Knock. At first, Samantha is not ready but then she is ready and they start. They are seen promoting Kushi in the video. Fans immediately start commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Hey vijay waiting for kushi.” Another wrote, “So cute both of you.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Last week, the team hosted a massive music launch in Hyderabad. At the event, Samantha and Vijay performed for fans. Videos and photos of their performance went viral. Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi also took to the centre stage.

Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. She will be also seen in the Indian leg of the Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The show is directed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK.