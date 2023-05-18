Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha's Song Na Roja Nuvve From Kushi Trends On YouTube

Song Na Roja Nuvve from Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, was released on May 8. The romantic song received a brilliant response from the audience and is trending at number 32 in the top music videos on YouTube. Kushi’s director Shiva Nirvana has penned the lyrics for the song and Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed its music. Wahab has also provided his voice to Na Roja Nuvve.

The song shows Vijay’s character in love with Samantha’s nature. It has been released in Tamil and Hindi as well. Na Roja Nuvve also has some behind the scene moments from the shooting.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on September 1. Jayaram, Murli Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and others have also acted in Kushi.

Kushi’s shooting was postponed for a long time as Samantha had revealed that she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. The actress had taken a break from work for the treatment. She joined the shooting on March 8. Director Shiva had tweeted about her comeback. He wrote, “The Fighter @Samanthaprabhu2 is back to #Kushi sets @TheDeverakonda @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic musical Everything is going to be beautiful."

Kushi is the second collaboration of Vijay and Samantha after Mahanati.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu last essayed the lead Shakuntala in the latest adaptation of Kalidasa’s Abhigyanam Shakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, it was a box-office disappointment.

Vijay Deverakonda last acted in the film Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh which also failed at the box office.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also dominated the headlines for appearing in the global premiere of Citadel in London. She shared pictures from the premiere on Instagram. This series started streaming on April 28 on Amazon Prime. Samantha is soon going to star in the Indian version of the series.

Vijay Deverakonda is looking forward to his upcoming film VD 12, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Sreeleela will play the female lead in this film produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya.