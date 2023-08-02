Vijay Deverakonda Drops Unseen Photo With Samantha Ruth Prabhu As He Sends Birthday Wishes To Kushi Director

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen together in Kushi. While the shooting of the film is already completed, fans are now eagerly waiting for it to hit theatres. On Wednesday, Vijay took to his Instagram handle and dropped an unseen picture with Samantha from the sets of Kushi. The photo also featured Kushi director ‎Shiva Nirvana.

In the caption, Vijay Deverakonda sent birthday wishes to the director of his upcoming movie and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sivaaa". “I love you! I had such a blast making Kushi with you," he added. Check it out here:

Kushi is a romantic drama which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, the title track of Kushi was also released which left netizens super excited about the movie. It is composed, arranged and programmed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The lyrics of the song are written by Raqueeb Alam whereas it is sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

This was the third song of the film released so far. Last month, Kushi song Aradhya was also released. The song, composed by Hisham Abdul Wahab, is presented in multiple versions. In the Telugu rendition, it is sung by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada with lyrics written by the film’s director, Shiva Nirvana. The Hindi version, penned by Raqueeb Alam, is in the voice of Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal.

Prior to this, makers also dropped Tu Meri Roja song from the film which was also widely loved by the audience.

Kushi will hit theatres in September this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.