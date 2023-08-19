Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan Hint a Movie Together; Latter Says 'Won't Fight For Screen Space'

Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan are currently gearing up for the release of their respective films Kushi and King of Kotha. While both the movies will hit theatres just a week apart, the two stars recently got together for a chat. During the conversation, Vijay and Dulquer hinted at working on a movie together.

In the video posted on Sony Music South’s YouTube channel, Vijay Deverakonda said, “If I do a multi-starrer, Dulquer is definitely one I would love to work with." Dulquer also agreed with Vijay and shared that if they ever do a movie together, they will not fight for the screen space. “I think we will have fun doing it. It won’t be us as stars fighting for screen space. We will just be having fun,” he said as quoted by Indian Express.

Vijay then asked Dulquer if King of Kotha a sequel-able film to which the latter replied, “Yeah, possible”. The Kushi star then talked about a crossover and shared that one of his upcoming movies will also be set against the backdrop of a gagster world. “I think it will be fun when the two characters meet.” Dulquer also added, “From two different worlds? Yeah, that will be fun.”

“Like my film with Gowtham Tinnauri, it is set in a gangster world. I think that’s very exciting. It either has to be a great director that we both love and want to be with or it has two be two characters that have done really well in cinema that we enjoyed and bringing those two characters together into a world. I think that will be fun,” Vijay said.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi, it is a romantic drama which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. If the trailer is anything to go by, Kushi will narrate the journey of the young couple as they begin to overcome odd circumstances to keep their love safe after marriage. Kushi will hit theatres on September 1. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha will be released on August 24.