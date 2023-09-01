Vijay Deverakonda Gets Emotional, Says 'We Did It' As Fans Declare Kushi Blockbuster

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi finally released on Friday, September 1. The film is getting a positive response from critics and fans alike. Hours after Kushi hit theatres, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles and issued a statement sharing he is overwhelmed with the response. He thanked fans for showering love on his film and urged everyone to visit theatres to watch Shiva Nirvana’s directorial.

“You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! 🙂 Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all ❤️ Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and familes. Because I know you will Emotional & #Kushi Your man, Vijay Deverakonda," Vijay wrote.

On Friday night too, Vijay Deverakonda took to his ‘X’ account and wrote, “Thoughts before #Kushi❤️ release tomorrow! Cannot believe it is already here. It feels so sudden even though its been a year since you saw me on the big screen last. I believe you will all have a great fun time at the cinema. I cannot tell you how much I look forward to big smiles on all your faces."

Meanwhile, ‘blockbuster’ Kushi has also been trending on social media since morning. “A well-crafted family entertainer, KUSHI stands out as an engaging and refined film. Shiva Nirvana rightly presents a narrative that entertains throughout," one of the users wrote on X, reviewing the film.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles.