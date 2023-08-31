Vijay Deverakonda In Shock After Fan Manhandled By Host At Kushi Meet and Greet, Video Goes Viral

A video from Vijay Deverakonda’s latest meet and greet with fans is going viral and for the wrong reasons. On Wednesday, the Telugu star met with 8000 fans as part of Kushi’s promotional activities. The actor was seen not only interacting with fans but also posing for a solo photo with each one of them. While fans were thrilled to meet their favourite star, a fan did not have a pleasant experience. In the video surfaced online, it seems like a fan was mistreated at the event.

In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Vijay was seen posing with a male fan when one of the members on stage separated him from the actor and pushed the fan off the stage. Although the reason for the action remains unclear, Vijay appeared in shock and looked concern. Watch the video below:

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, marks their second film together. The trailer revealed that the film revolves around couple who falls in love in the valleys of Kashmir and their life after marriage. Vijay has been doing the promotions of the film alone as Samantha is on a break. However, she did join him for the grand music launch of the film where both the stars delivered a romantic performance.

Kushi was one of the many projects that Samantha put a break on when she was diagnosed with Myositis. Samantha had to take a prolonged break before she could return on the sets of the film. Speaking about her absence at the trailer launch, Vijay said, “We started this film in April 2022 with a smile on our faces. We had completed 60 per cent. Only 30-35 per cent shooting was pending. By July, Sam’s health condition deteriorated. She said that her health wasn’t good. Shiva and I were like ‘You look beautiful. What problem do you have?’ We took it lightly. Later, we understood her plight."

“There was no other option. I don’t even think we did something great, I think that was the only option we had. We were okay to wait, we were not in great hurry. For us, she matters and we know how much she contributes to the film, and her health matters. Everybody (decided) to just wait. If it is just six months, we wait. If it is one year, we wait. At a point, I was ready to wait," he said in another portion of the trailer launch.

Kushi is set to release on September 1.