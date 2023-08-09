Vijay Deverakonda Confirms He's Ready for Marriage 'Now,' Reveals 'I've Been Finding Partners...'

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his wedding plans. The actor, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, said that he envisions a married life for himself and has been having conversations about it. The actor made the confession at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kushi. The film stars Vijay with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and it revolves around a married couple.

At the launch, Vijay said, “I think I have become comfortable with the idea. Before marriage was a word that no one was allowed to say around me. It would immediately agitate and irritate me. But now, I am having conversations about it. I am enjoying watching my friends being married. I am enjoying the happy marriages and I am enjoying the troubled marriages, everything is entertaining. But I hope to have a married life of my own and that’s chapter in life that everyone should experience."

“I have been finding partners for a while. I have not been ready for marriage. Now, maybe in a couple of years, let’s see how it goes," he added.

Last month, Vijay revealed how he visions his marriage to be. Speaking with Saregama Telugu’s YouTube channel, he said, “Aradhya is a song about a young couple that’s very much in love, and it’s that one year after marriage where you are having your own space, your own intimacy, you just have all the time and this person all for yourself. So, it’s about that beautiful time post-marriage, usually before s**t hits the ceiling."

The actor added that the song shows marriage the way he pictures his married life. “And in some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married, but in some sort of way, when I get married, this is how I would like to see my married life to be," he said.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.