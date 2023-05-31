Vijay Deverakonda Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Turkey; Enjoys Beer, Shares Photos of His Cheat Meal

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the romantic-comedy Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The duo is currently in Turkey shooting for the film. Reports suggest that they filmed a song sequence at various locations in the country. They will be staying in Turkey for about a month for the film’s shooting. In their free time, they are exploring the city and having fun.

Samantha recently posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram. The caption on the picture reads, “Still dreaming!!" In the photo, Samantha looks gorgeous in a bottle green gown with a long trail. She styled her hair in loose waves and wore oversized sunglasses to complete her look. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda shared fun pictures on his Instagram while exploring Turkey. In the photos, he can be seen visiting famous food joints. He posted photos of enjoying mouthwatering food with the caption “Türkiye & Food." Check out his post here:

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, following their previous work together in the film Mahanati. Vijay gained recognition for his performances in movies such as Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, among others. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in the film Shaakuntalam, is also a part of the Indian instalment of Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan. Khushi is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023, in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada, reaching a pan-Indian audience.

Earlier this month, Vijay celebrated his birthday, on May 9, and a little celebration was put together on the sets. He took to social media to share a reel where he can be seen spending cute moments with co-star Samantha on the sets. From filming her secretly to giving her a warm hug – the video gives audiences a sneak peek into the chemistry one can expect to see between the two in the film.