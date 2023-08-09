Vijay Deverakonda Jokes He Was Ready To Open 'Samantha Idli Stall' Waiting For Her To Return To Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda opened up about putting Kushi on hold after Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis and had to take a break from the filming. For the unversed, Kushi was put on hold in 2021 after Samantha was diagnosed with the auto-immune condition. When she returned to work, she wrapped Shaakuntalam and Yashoda before she resumed work on Kushi. Speaking about her long absence, Vijay said that the team was ready to wait for 10 years for her to return.

“There was no other option. I don’t even think we did something great, I think that was the only option we had. We were okay to wait, we were not in great hurry. For us, she matters and we know how much she contributes to the film, and her health matters. Everybody (decided) to just wait. If it is just six months, we wait. If it is one year, we wait. At a point, I was ready to wait," he said at the trailer launch of Kushi.

“We had finished shooting the first half by then. I was like if this is going to take time, and if she needs to recover, what if we do the second half like 10 years later. If we end it with their marriage and open it, let’s pause this film, shoot 10 years later and make it a film about the journey over this period. And we would laugh about it. In between, me and Shiva (director) considered opening an Idli stall at the Vijaywada highway, we’ll call it Samantha Idli Stall in her honour and sell some idlis (laughs)," Vijay added.

“We laughed about it, we waited and it was completely worth it. We thank for working so hard through her, whatever she was going through, to get the film done," he said.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.