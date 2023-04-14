Vijay Deverakonda Leaves Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Speechless' As He Writes 'Sammy... Love Always'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much awaited Shaakuntalam is releasing today. Her Mahanati co-star Vijay Deverakonda, who shares a close bond with the actress, sent in his good wishes for the film’s success. Samantha has now reacted to the same and shared that she is at “a loss for words."

Vijay’s wrote, “Sammy, you are so full of love, always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it."

Calling Samantha a ‘fighter’, he added, “The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past one year, always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films, and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest." (Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year)

On a closing note he wrote, “I wish you all luck for #Shaakuntalam tomorrow. Your will and the love of millions will always keep you safe. It will all be well. Love always Vijay.” Samantha on seeing the post, acknowledged the same and re-shared on her Twitter handle. She reposted Vijay’s story and wrote, “At a loss for words… Really needed this. Thank you my hero!!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will soon be sharing the screen space in Kushi. The duo has been shooting for the same since a few months now. The film is touted to be a romantic comedy and will be releasing on September 1.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha essays the titular role of Shaakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The film co-stars Dev Mohan. Produced and helmed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The actress had earlier revealed that she had initially turned down the offer as she wasn’t sure about taking on the role of Shaakuntala.

Speaking with TV9, she said, “In the last 3 years, I have lived in a lot of fear. Shaakuntala faced so much hardship but she faced all of it with dignity and grace. When I learnt about it, I took up the offer to confront my fears. How I confronted my fear in the last three years describes my evolution as an actor.”

