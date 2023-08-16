Vijay Deverakonda Lifts Samantha In Arms As They Perform Intimate Dance On 'Kushi'; Watch Video

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming romantic drama Kushi has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. While the songs of the film have left the audience mesmerized, recently the trailer also left all excited for the movie. Amid all this, the makers of Kushi organised a mega musical event on Independence Day at the HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

Among others, Vijay and Samantha also attended the event and left the audience in complete awe with their romantic dance performance. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Vijay can be seen lifting Samantha as they grooved to the title track of their movie. Their dance screams love and speaks of the chemistry the two will share on-screen. Watch the video here:

Besides Vijay and Samantha, the musical event also saw several other performances by the Kushi music director Hesham Abdul Wahab along with a talented Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi.

Kushi is a romantic drama which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. If the trailer is anything to go by, Kushi will narrate the journey of the young couple as they begin to overcome odd circumstances to keep their love safe after marriage.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.