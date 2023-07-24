Vijay Deverakonda Looks Madly in Love In First Look of Kushi Title Song; Samantha Ruth Prabhu MIA

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Kushi. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Vijay took to his Instagram handle on Monday and dropped a new poster from the film. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “The Title song #Kushi On 28th July.” In the photo, Vijay looked dapper in an all-blue blazer.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the romantic track from the song. Titled Aradhya the song starred Vijay and Samantha romancing each other. When Vijay shared the video on his social media handle, several fans reacted to the video and expressed excitement for the movie. “This is gonna rock," one of the fans wrote along with a red heart emoji. Another user simply commented, “Cannot wait!”

Aradhya has been composed by Hisham Abdul Wahab, is presented in multiple versions. In the Telugu rendition, it is sung by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada, with lyrics written by the film’s director, Shiva Nirvana. The Hindi version, penned by Raqueeb Alam, is in the voice of Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal.

Prior to Aradhya, the makers of Kushi had also released the first track from the film, Na Roja Nuvve. It had also left fans completely impressed.

Kushi is a romantic drama which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. It will hit theatres in September this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda will also be seen in two other untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with Geetha Govindam as director.