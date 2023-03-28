For Vijay Deveraonda, style comes with comfort. The actor always makes sure that he is the most comfortable in whatever he wears. And therefore, he has often been snapped in his cool and comfy attires, when he also ditched shoes for casual slippers. However, on Monday night, the Liger actor left everyone gasping for breath as he made a stylish appearance at Ram Charan’s birthday.

Vijay Deverakonda sported an all-white attire. He looked charming in a white t-shirt which he teamed up with a pair of matching white trousers and a blazer of the same colour. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. Needless to say, he looked handsome as always.

However, soon after Vijay’s video from Ram Charan’s birthday bash was shared online, one of the social media users reacted to it and asked him about his slippers. “Movie khatam, chappal pehenkr ghumna khatam," the comment read. Another user asked, “Aaj chappal kahan hai?"

Several other social media users also noticed how the actor’s blazer was not ironed. Are press karwa leta bhai blazer lab coat pehan kar aa gaya hai," one of the users wrote. “Vijay is similarly to me Without press jaise rha visa phen lena😅 now I can feel good," another commented. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his highly anticipated Telugu film Kushi. In the film, he will be sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi was originally slated to release on December 23 last year. However, it was then postponed. It will now hit theatres on September 1 this year.

Besides Kushi, the actor has also been shooting for Jana Gana Mana co-starring Pooja Hegde in his pipeline.

