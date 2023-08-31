CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Dating Wedding News
Dishya Sharma

News18.com

August 31, 2023

Hyderabad, India

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be dating.

Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to an intimate wedding ceremony. The actor is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda is clear that he wants to get married. However, the Kushi actor has clarified that he wouldn’t want to rush into it under pressure. The Telugu star, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, has been talking about his wedding plans since the promotions of Kushi kicked off. Vijay confessed he sees himself as a married man in the near future. However, he remains tight-lipped about his partner.

In a new interview now, Vijay was asked about his wedding plans when he said he is going to get married but it will be a private affair. “I don’t want to do it just because the society wants it or because of the age. I will do it when the time is right. I really want to keep it very low-key. If it’s left to me, it’s going to be really quiet," he said during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday night.

He also opened up about his ideal life partner. He said he wants a wife who will understand his passions and shares everything with him in his life. He said that she should remind him of even the smallest things. He also wants a wife who is well-read and shares similar interests as him.

Vijay’s latest comments come amid rumours that he is in a relationship with Rashmika. The duo has been linked for years now. Fans have noticed connections between their social media posts which convinces them that Vijay and Rashmika are dating.

However, Rashmika and Vijay have maintained that they are just friends. Speaking with journalist Prema earlier this year, Rashmika said, “Vijay and I are very good friends, and there’s nothing more to it than that. Why shouldn’t two good friends go on a vacation together. We don’t have anything more than friendship between us”.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Kushi. The film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is slated to release on September 1.

Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.
first published:August 31, 2023, 11:18 IST
last updated:August 31, 2023, 11:18 IST