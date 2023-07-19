Vijay Deverakonda Runs Away As 'Crazy' Fan Tries To Touch His Feet, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following and there is no doubt about it. However, a recent incident not only proved the Liger actor’s popularity but also left him shocked. During the event, Vijay Deverakonda was delivering a speech on stage when one of his die-hard fans rushed to touch the actor’s feet. Vijay, who was also left shocked by the fan approaching him, also ran away from the stage. Security personnel had to intervene to ensure Vijay’s safety. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.

Soon after the video was shared online, several social media users reacted to it. While some expressed disappointment with Vijay Deverakonda running away from the fan, others urged actors to beware of ‘crazy fans’. “Ye Vijay kese react kr raha h," one of the comments read. Another user wrote, “Aisa bhi ky bhi ky Darna pair hi to pakad Raha bechara …hddd h yr kaise kaise log h." “OMG 🙄 only crazy fans like this exist in India," a third comment read. Watch the viral clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in Kushi. It is a romantic drama which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. Directed by ‎Shiva Nirvana, Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi will hit theatres in September this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda will also be seen in two other untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with Geetha Govindam as director.