CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana Vijay RaghavendraNitin DesaiOMG 2Kylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Prabhu Get Cozy In New Kushi Poster; Trailer Date Announced
1-MIN READ

Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Prabhu Get Cozy In New Kushi Poster; Trailer Date Announced

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 15:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi will be releasing on September 1.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi will be releasing on September 1.

Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen sharing the screen space together in the much-awaited Kushi. And having said that, the anticipation for the trailer of ‘Kushi’ has constantly been on the rise ever since the release of its soulful melodies.

Having treated the audience with glimpses of the stunning chemistry of the most desirable couples Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now the makers are all set to get the audience fully drenched in the colour of love with the trailer on 9th of August on a grand launch all set to held in Hyderabad.

The makers of ‘Kushi’ took to their social media and shared a romantic poster while announcing the trailer release date is 9th August. As the poster captured the most desirable pair Vijay and Samantha exuding sheer love, the caption further reads -

“Bringing a glimpse from a world full of love to give you tons of Kushi ❤️#KushiTrailer on AUGUST 9th 💥💥 In cinemas on SEP 1st ❤️‍🔥

@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @saregamasouth"

As the trailer has been eagerly awaited by the audience, the makers are going to make it even more special with a grand trailer launch. All set to held in Hyderabad, the grand trailer launch event will see the presence of the cast along with the team of the film.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled release in cinemas on September 1st.

Kushi is a romantic drama which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
  2. vijay deverakonda
first published:August 07, 2023, 15:36 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 15:36 IST