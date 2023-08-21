From Vijay Deverakonda to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; How Much Is The Star Cast Making From Kushi?

The much-anticipated movie Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has generated a wave of excitement among fans. Adding to the buzz is the movie’s family-friendly U certificate from the censor board, ensuring that audiences of all ages can enjoy the film. However, beyond the captivating storyline, the substantial salaries earned by its lead actors have also sparked a discussion. As the film’s release date approaches, let’s take a look at the remuneration figures of its star-studded cast. According to a report in Etimes, the salary details of the lead actors are as follows:

Vijay Deverakonda (Lead Actor)

As per the portal, Vijay Deverakonda has never shied away from demanding substantial compensation for his roles. For his portrayal in Kushi, the actor is reportedly charging a staggering amount of Rs 23 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Lead Actress)

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is equally adept at commanding attention on the big screen. In Kushi, she shares the screen with Vijay Deverakonda, but her compensation stands at comparatively Rs 4.5 crores.

Shiv Nirvana (Director)

While the spotlight often falls on the actors, the director’s role is essential in shaping a film’s success. The director of the film reportedly commands an impressive remuneration of Rs 12 crores.

Supporting Roles

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film features Jayam Ravi, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in the supporting roles. These actors have reportedly earned somewhere between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 80 lakh. Notably, these figures are substantially lower than the lead’s earnings, underscoring the complex financial dynamics within the film industry, where recognition and pay often vary based on roles and star power.

Speaking of the film, Kushi is a comedy-drama film that narrates the tale of two hearts brought together by an unexpected explosion. Vijay (played by Vijay Deverakonda) who works as an employee at the state-operated telecom company BSNL falls in love with Aradhya ( played by Samantha) who works as a corporate professional at the iLabs Centre. Despite their family’s opposition, the pair decides to get married. Although their relationship embarks on a promising journey, things soon get ruffled by the emergence of misunderstandings. The film produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers is set to hit theatres on September 1 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.