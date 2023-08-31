CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi Bags Rs 53 Crore In Pre-release Business
1-MIN READ

Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi Bags Rs 53 Crore In Pre-release Business

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 13:23 IST

Hyderabad, India

Kushi is touted to be a romantic drama.

Kushi is touted to be a romantic drama.

This is reportedly the second Vijay Deverakonda film to reach approximately Rs 50 crore during its pre-release business.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kushi is all set to release tomorrow. The film has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. As per reports, the film has already earned around Rs 53 crore from its pre-release business. The film has earned a total of Rs 41 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Rs 4.5 crore in Kerala and Rs 7 crore across pan India, ahead of its release. This is reportedly the second Vijay Deverakonda film to reach approximately Rs 50 crore during its pre-release business. Recently, Vijay and Samantha attended a musical event organised for the promotion of the film.

Both actors were seen enjoying the event and even performed together. The chemistry between the duo has been loved by the audience. Kushi will be their second collaboration after their 2018 film Mahanati. Earlier this month, the makers shared the trailer for the film. It depicted Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s charming on-screen chemistry. The trailer gives glimpses of a relatable and heartwarming love story, shot in the picturesque location of Kashmir.

Vijay Deverakonda’s last film, Liger, didn’t do well at the box office. Samantha’s last film, Shaakuntalam, also couldn’t make it to the box office. Kushi is thus a crucial film for both of them. Their fans too have high expectations from it.

Kushi is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankarunder, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and the film is edited by Prawin Pudi. Kushi will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut last year with Liger, which also starred Ananya Pandey and Ronit Roy. In a recent interview, Vijay defended Liger and shared that even though all the movies he has done so far had ‘terrific’ scripts, some of them did not go as planned.

Samantha will be seen in her upcoming films like Chennai Stories, and Vampires Of Vijay Nagar.

August 31, 2023
last updated:August 31, 2023, 13:23 IST