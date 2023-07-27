Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Starrer Kushi’s Title Track Releasing On This Date

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starring Kushi have been grabbing attention. The makers are continuously increasing excitement levels among the fans. And now they are gearing up to release the title track tomorrow, i.e July 28. The news will surely create a lot of buzz among the audience.

The first song released was Tu Meri Roja which was followed by the second single Aradhya. On Monday, Vijay took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster from the film. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “The Title song #Kushi On 28th July.” In the photo, Vijay looked dapper in an all-blue blazer.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. It will hit theatres in September this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda will also be seen in two other untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with Geetha Govindam as director.

Talking about Samantha, she is currently on one year acting break. She is in Bali. Earlier in the day the actress shared photos. She announced her acting break earlier this month after wrapping up the Citadel India shoot. Since then, the actress, who was also diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis, has focusing on her health. Soon after her break, she travelled to the Vellore Golden Temple where she offered her prayers. She then spent a few days in Coimbatore, at the Isha Foundation.