Vijay Deverakonda Talks About Marriage Amid Rashmika Mandanna Dating Rumours: 'When I Get Married...'

Vijay Deverakonda opened up about how he envisions his married life. The Telugu actor, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, featured in a song titled Aaradhya from the film Kushi that captured moments of a couple post marriage. Vijay stars opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the song. The music video features several heartwarming moments as a married couple.

While Vijay is unmarried, the actor confessed that he pictures himself sharing happy and heartwarming moments similar to that seen in the music video. “Aradhya is a song about a young couple that’s very much in love and its that one year after marriage where you are having your own space, your own intimacy, you just have all the time and this person all for yourself. So, its about that beautiful time post-marriage, usually before shit hits the ceiling," he said in a statement to the press.

“In some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married but in some sort of way, when I get married this is how I would like to see my married life to be," he added.

Samantha and Vijay seem to have wrapped the filming of Kushi. The film was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The film is a love story. Kushi, directed by ‎Shiva Nirvana, marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were seen in the 2018 film Mahanati. Besides Aaradhya, the team release another love track titled

Na Roja Nuvve earlier this summer.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda has his hands full. The actor has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from Kushi, he will be seen in the other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with Geetha Govindam director.