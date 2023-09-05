Vijay Deverakonda to Donate Rs 1 Cr from His Kushi Fee to 100 Families: 'I Don't Do It, I'll Be...'

Vijay Deverakonda has decided to donate Rs 1 crore from his salary from Kushi to 100 families after the film emerged as a success at the box office. The Telugu film released on September 1 and co-starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The success event was hosted in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening and at the event, Vijay revealed he will be donating the said sum to 100 families. He said he will identify families that are in need and donate Rs 1 lakh cheque to each.

“You are happy and I am happy. I am thinking of something and I don’t know if I can pull it off or whether its right or wrong. But, if I don’t do it, I’ll be sleepless. To spread joy with you guys, I will donate Rs 1 crore from my ‘Kushi’ salary to 100 families. I shall select 100 families in need and present them with Rs 1 lakh cheque each in the next 10 days. My success, my happiness and my salary should be shared with you all," he said.

“I will share a form on my social media page tomorrow. I still haven’t come up with a plan. I will name the form ‘Spreading Kushi’ or ‘Devera family’ and send it. If the money helps people to pay their rent or fees or anything, I’d be happy. We will have a success celebration for ‘Kushi’ in Hyderabad in the next 10 days. Before that, I will try and complete this and help 100 families. Once I complete this, I’d be able to enjoy the success truly," Vijay added.

In its three days, Kushi has collected Rs 70.23 crores worldwide. Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles.