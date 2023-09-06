Vijay Deverakonda To Give Rs 1 Crore From His Kushi Remuneration To 100 Needy Families

After last year’s box office dud Liger, Vijay Deverakonda has now gone back to the genre that made him a star, romance. It has worked like a charm for him since his recently released Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been doing wonders at the box office, redeeming him after the Liger debacle. The movie, which has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, has also been receiving very positive reviews.

Vijay Deverakonda, who had reportedly been spotted crying after watching the final cut of Liger, seems to have completely come out of that zone after the success of Kushi. The actor is so elated that he has decided to give away Rs 1 crore from his Kushi remuneration to 100 families in need. Vijay has been attending many events celebrating the success of the film.

After visiting theatres in Hyderabad, Vijay attended an event in Visakhapatnam, celebrating the success of Kushi. In a pleasantly surprising move for his fans during the ceremony, Vijay declared that he would give Rs 1 lakh each to 100 families, in addition to sharing his ‘kushi’ (happiness) with them.

Just IN: Vijay Deverakonda to give ₹1 lac each to 100 families in the next 10 days.Total - ₹ 1 cr ||#Kushi | #VijayDeverakonda|| pic.twitter.com/mpvGfO2t8H — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 4, 2023

He also said that he would soon be releasing a form on social media titled ‘Spreading Kushi’. He added that it would give him utmost happiness if the money he gives out helps his needy fans pay their rent or bills or anything. He further said that he aims to complete his promise before an event in Hyderabad in 10 days. “Only after this will I be able to enjoy true success," Vijay said.

He declared that going forward, he has made the decision to work for his fans who, despite phoney reviews and disparaging remarks about his previous film, are what have made Kushi so successful.

The domestic gross for the Shiva Nirvana-directed film, which opened at Rs 16 crore, has reached Rs 39.25 crore so far.