Vijay Deverakonda Visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple To Seek Blessings For Kushi's Success

Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana and starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles, was released on Friday. Following the release, Vijay, along with his family and team members, visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri in Telangana.

The actor was seen seeking blessings for the success of the film. After a break from family-oriented drama, he is back with his charismatic performances and unique choice of roles with the film Kushi.

As Vijay visited the temple to seek blessings, his followers and admirers gathered outside to get a glimpse of the actor. The local police and officials had to intervene to control the crowd. Vijay also mentioned that he wanted to thank the audience for the success of the film, and that is the reason the team and his family members visited the temple. He also thanked the Telangana government for managing his visit.

Following this, Kushi’s director Shiva Nirvana and producers Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni also extended their thanks to the government and the officials for making their visit to the temple so smooth.

Kushi made an opening with almost Rs 30.1 crore worldwide and almost reached Rs 51 crore on its second day. On its third day, it almost accumulated Rs 70.2 crore worldwide gross. While the Telugu version of the film has made almost Rs 9.2 crore, the Tamil version has collected almost Rs 65 lakh. Kushi has already minted 1 million dollars at the US box office, making it Samantha’s seventeenth film to breach the million-dollar mark.

The plot revolves around the love story between Vijay and Samantha and slowly shows how the on-screen couple started to have issues in their relationship and how they overcame them. The music for the film has been given by Hesham Abdul and Wahab, and it has been edited by Prawin Pudi. As per reports, the digital rights to the film have been bagged by Netflix and are expected to be streamed after eight weeks of its release.

According to reports, Vijay will next be seen in his upcoming project opposite Mrunal Thakur, and the title of the film is yet to be announced.