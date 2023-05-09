Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Donate Blood On Actor's Birthday; Ram Charan Reacts

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday today. The superstar turned 34 today. On his big day, fans donated blood at Chiranjeevi’s Blood Bank. Overwhelmed by the kind gesture, Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan took to his social media handle to wish the actor and also expressed thanks to his fans.

Ram Charan’s tweet read, “Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Really appreciate your fans who have donated blood at The Chiranjeevi Blood Bank on this occasion.”

Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following. Back in 2022, during the promotions of Liger, the actor was asked about his huge fan following. “I have not yet been able to grasp what’s happening. The idea was for me to visit every city, introduce myself, and promote Liger. My first visit to the Navi Mumbai Mall was a big event. I was not expecting such a huge crowd. I’ve also been to Patna, apart from Mumbai. As soon as I reached Patna, I realised that people already knew me, as they were calling out my name,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

He added, “When I came back to my room, my mom called and became emotional about the love the people from Mumbai and Patna expressed for me. We have yet not understood what I have done to receive this sort of love and attention. It’s touching and I feel welcomed. But I also feel a sense of responsibility — I have to give them incredible and entertaining cinema.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo have been shooting for the same for a few months now. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is touted to be a romantic comedy and will be released on September 1.

Besides Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda also has a few other projects in his pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jana Gana Mana too. Last year, There were reports that Jana Gana Mana has been off the table after the failure of Liger. However, producer Charmme Kaur rubbished the rumours later. Jana Gana Mana will also be directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh.

Ram Charan on the other hand will next be seen in his 15th film outing, which is being directed by S Shankar and is tentatively titled Game Changer. The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

