Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi Donation Sparks Row; ‘World Famous Lover’ Makers Say ‘We Lost Rs 8 Cr In…’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, known for his generous nature, frequently engaged in charitable activities and surprises both fans and the public with unexpected gifts. He has previously received praise for his philanthropic efforts. Recently, the actor announced that he will donate 1 lakh rupees to 100 families to celebrate the release of his latest film, Kushi.

The success event was hosted in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening and at the event, Vijay revealed he will be donating the said sum to 100 families. He said he will identify families that are in need and donate Rs 1 lakh cheque to each.

“You are happy and I am happy. I am thinking of something and I don’t know if I can pull it off or whether its right or wrong. But, if I don’t do it, I’ll be sleepless. To spread joy with you guys, I will donate Rs 1 crore from my ‘Kushi’ salary to 100 families. I shall select 100 families in need and present them with Rs 1 lakh cheque each in the next 10 days. My success, my happiness and my salary should be shared with you all," he said.

As Vijay was getting ready to launch this plan, he got a response from a well-known Tollywood producer and distributor. Abhishek Nama from Abhishek Pictures had bought the movie rights for Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover, released in 2020. Unfortunately, the film’s poor performance at the box office disappointed the audience. The distribution company claimed an eight crore loss because of the film World Famous Lover. Since Vijay is generously donating 1 crore to needy families, they now requested him to help compensate for their loss.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter),he wrote, Dear @TheDeverakonda, We lost 8 crs in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!! Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting & Hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors & Distributors families also ❤️ Thank you, Yours, Abhishek Pictures. #humanity #Love #empathy"

Dear @TheDeverakonda ,We lost 8 crs in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!!Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting & Hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors & Distributors families also ❤️… pic.twitter.com/dwFHytv1QJ — ABHISHEK PICTURES (@AbhishekPicture) September 5, 2023

In its three days, Kushi has collected Rs 70.23 crores worldwide.