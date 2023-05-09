Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 Mysterious New Poster Unveiled On His 34th Birthday, Check It Out

Vijay Deverakonda might have had a rocky 2022 with Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama Liger alongside Ananya Panday but the actor has gotten back on his feet to concentrate on his next projects. While he is all set to feature in Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an official poster of his other upcoming film VD12 was unveiled by the makers to mark Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of Sithara Entertainments dropped the first poster of the film. It showed a distorted image of Deverakonda’s eyes as if been put through a paper shredder. Besides the birthday wish for Vijay Deverakonda, the poster also has a quote that said, “don’t know where I belong, to tell you who I betrayed." As for the tweet caption, it read, “A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded! Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12 #HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda."

A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded!🎖🔥Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12 ✨#HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda ⭐️@TheDeverakonda @anirudhofficial @sreeleela14 @gowtam19… pic.twitter.com/rumG6AEMAs — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) May 9, 2023

The film was first announced in January on the eve of Sankranti, and the actor had shared the poster of the movie as well. The poster revealed that he will be playing the role of a police officer. However, his face was kept in the dark. It appeared to be that Vijay will be a spy in the movie. Also featured in the poster was a ship burning with a rescue operation underway. Sharing the poster, Vijay had tweeted, “The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this."

The actor will be collaborating for the first time with Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the National Award-winning film Jersey. It will feature him alongside Sreeleela as the female lead. The movie was officially launched with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Although the cast details are under wraps, more information is expected to be announced soon.

