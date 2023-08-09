Vijay Raghavendra Bids Emotional Farewell To Wife Spandana at Funeral, Performs Last Rites

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana was cremated on Wednesday evening, August 9, in Bengaluru. Spandana died of a cardiac arrest on Monday. She was holidaying with the family in Thailand when she suffered a cardiac arrest and died. Her mortal remains were brought to Bengaluru, where the funeral took place. In videos surfacing online, an emotional Vijay stood by the mortal remains of his wife and offered his last goodbyes. Vijay was joined by his son, Shaurya. Spandana’s mortal remains were wrapped in her wedding saree.

The funeral was attended by several family members, well-wishers and fans. In videos shared earlier in the day, KGF star Yash had made his way to extend his support to Vijay during this difficult time. The actor was seen holding on to Vijay while he broke down. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also made his way to the funeral and offered his condolences to Vijay.

Veteran actress and former minister Umashree Gagala, who was also present at the funeral, broke down while talking about Spandana. She said that she was shocked to see the news of her death. Umashree revealed that during shoots, Vijay Raghavendra used to worry about his wife. She said, “Even while shooting, Vijay Raghavendra was worried about his wife Spandana. Vijay Raghavendra is like my son.” Spandana took good care of her family, Umashree added, as she broke down in tears.

Hailing from Bangalore, Spandana was the daughter of the decorated police officer BK Shivaram. She married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007. The couple then became parents to a son named Shaurya. The unfortunate struck just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary.

While she was married to Vijay, Spandana was also known for a brief stint in the film industry. She was a part of the 2016 movie ‘Apoorva’ starring Ravichandran and her performance caught everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, Vijay Raghavendra is known for his films like Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18, Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya, Nanna Ninna Prema Kathe, Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja and Fair & Lovely to name a few.