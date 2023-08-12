Vijay Raghavendra, Spandana And Puneeth Rajkumar's Old Photo Leaves Fans Emotional

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana died at the age of 44 in Bangkok on August 7 due to a massive cardiac arrest. Spandana’s death at such a young age shocked the industry. Another such incident which left the Kannada film fraternity shattered was the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar. He died at 46 on October 29, 2021, due to cardiac arrest. Now, an old photo of both late celebrities has surfaced online on Twitter. It has been doing the rounds on social media. Vijay, Spandana, their son Shourya Raghavendra, Puneeth, and his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar can be spotted in this picture. A lesser-known fact is that Puneeth was Vijay’s cousin.

Spandana was cremated on August 9, Wednesday. Many from the film fraternity attended her funeral including actor Yash. He tried to console Vijay, who was in tears and gave him a long hug. Yash also talked to him for a couple of minutes. The video of both actors surfaced on Twitter. The post was captioned, “He is always there for his people and for those who need him. Om shanti.”

He is always there for his people and for who need him.. @TheNameIsYash 🙏🏻Om shanthi. #Yash19 #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/nxYq4jw6O2— DK ʸᵃˢʰ ¹⁹ (@Anaamadheya_135) August 9, 2023

In a conversation with the media recently, Spandana’s brother-in-law Srimurali said, “Spandana slept on the night of August 6, and did not wake up the next morning due to low blood pressure.”

Spandana tied the nuptial knot with Vijay in 2007. She passed away a couple of weeks before their 16th wedding anniversary on August 27.

Spandana’s demise has also brought the Keto diet under a scanner, which is taken as a part of the weight-loss regime. She had received immense appreciation after shedding 16 kilos of weight. Some reports have pointed out that she was following a keto diet and also undergoing an extreme exercise regime. The keto diet involves eating a very minimum amount of carbohydrates and replacing them with fat to help your body burn fat for energy. This diet plan can be harmful to the body because it could lead to problems like low blood pressure, kidney stones, and constipation. It can also cause nutrient deficiencies and an increased risk of heart disease.

Spandana had acted in one of the Kannada films and also participated in many reality shows.