Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Death: His Last Post With Her Goes Viral; Sri Murali Breaks Down

Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana Vijay Raghavendra died on August 7 following a heart attack. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and share a son. Following the heartbreaking news of her demise, fans of the Kannada star revisited his last post on Instagram featuring Spandana and offered their condolences. Vijay had shared his last post with Spandana in July. The couple had met Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K.Shivakumar Sir and clicked a picture with him.

In the photo, Spandana and Vijay were seen standing on either sides of the deputy CM and smiling for the cameras. Sharing the photo, Vijay wrote, “An absolute honour meeting our Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri D.K.Shivakumar Sir."

While Vijay is yet to comment about Spandana’s death, the actor’s brother Sri Murali met with the media. The actor spoke about her sudden death and broke down. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also offered his condolences. Taking to Twitter, he tweeted in Kannada, “The news of the untimely death of famous Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana has come as a shock. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. My condolences to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and BK Shivaram who are saddened by the loss of Spandana."

ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ ವಿಜಯ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಅವರ ಪತ್ನಿ ಸ್ಪಂದನ ಅವರ ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ನಿಧನದ ವಾರ್ತೆ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನುಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ.ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಸ್ಪಂದನಾ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ನೊಂದಿರುವ ವಿಜಯ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿ.ಕೆ ಶಿವರಾಂ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು. - ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/jL12KK4RiT — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 7, 2023

Hailing from Bangalore, Spandana was the daughter of the decorated police officer BK Shivaram. She went on to marry the actor Vijay Raghavendra in 2007. The couple then became parents to a son named Shaurya. The unfortunate struck just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary. The reports also state that Spandana was complaining about the chest pain after which she was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it and passed away on Monday, right before her return trip to India. Reportedly, Spandana suffered from low blood pressure, which might have been a contributing factor leading to the cardiac arrest. At the moment, Vijay Raghavendra’s family are making all the necessary arrangements to fly the body of the deceased back to Bangalore, after which her last rites will take place tomorrow.