Vijay Raghavendra’s Wife Spandana’s Autopsy Over, Body To Be Brought To Bangalore For Cremation

Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana died of cardiac arrest recently, while they were on a family trip to Bangkok. Spandana, who was just 42 years old, lost her life to a heart attack. Her family is in utter shock due to her sudden death. The post-mortem of Spandana’s body was done yesterday, August 7. Now, Vijay Raghavendra has made preparations to bring his late wife’s body back to India. Celebrities from the Sandalwood industry have visited Spandana’s home and have given their condolences to her father, who is a retired police officer. Recently, Spandana’s uncle and a close family relative BK Hariprasad arrived at her house in Malleswaram and provided information to the media. BK Hariprasad has mentioned that the postmortem of Spandana’s body has been completed in Bangkok; and apart from that, a few legalities need to be completed, post that her body will arrive at the airport at 11 pm today. Then the arrangements for her last darshan have also been done near the house. He mentioned that the last darshan of Spandana’s body will be allowed till tomorrow afternoon.

In order to aid the repatriation, Spandana’s father BK Shivaram and brother Rakshit Shivaram are currently in Bangkok with her husband Vijay Raghavendra. The medical facility will provide the post-mortem certificate. Depending on the clinical document, the Bangkok District Centre issues a death certificate. The Indian Embassy should thereafter receive copies of these documents.

The Bangkok administration has authenticated each of these records. Once every document is in order, authorisation is granted for the body to be returned home.

The family is still deciding whether to hold her last rites in Bengaluru or her hometown Belthangady. She died quietly while sleeping, according to actor Sri Murali, who is Spandana’s brother-in-law. When she lost consciousness, her cousins rushed her to the hospital; but by the time they arrived, she had passed away.

On August 26, 2007, Vijay and Spandana got married and have been together ever since. They have a son named Shaurya.