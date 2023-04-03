Vijay Sethupathi Makes His Tamil OTT Debut In Collaboration With M Manikandan

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is popularly addressed as Makkal Selvan, made his OTT series debut earlier this year with the critically acclaimed Hindi web series Farzi. It starred Shahid Kapoor alongside him in the lead role. However, the talented actor had yet to appear in a Tamil series. That is going to change soon as OTT platform Disney+Hotstar just dropped information on their latest upcoming Hotstar specials and it will star Vijay Sethupathi.

National Award-winning director M Manikandan will be helming the yet untitled project. The director has already worked with Vijay Sethupathi twice, collaborating on the films Aandavan Kattalai and Kadaisi Vivasayi. Both were critically acclaimed and hence fans are excited about the new project. The filming for the web series started on April 1 along with a puja ceremony at Usilampatti, Tamil Nadu. Vijay Sethupathi has shared a photo of the cast and crew from the launch of the web series where we see all donning traditional attire with garlands around their neck. Watch the photo here.

Music composer Rajesh Murugesan will compose the music for this web series and Shanmukha Sundaram will handle the cinematography. B. Ajith Kumar is the editor of the film and Emmanuel Jackson is the art director. Sound design for the web series is handled by Ajayan K Adath and costume design is by Kavita. The announcement about other actors and technicians who are going to play in it will be officially announced soon.

In the meantime, Vijay Sethupathi, who appeared in Viduthalai Part 1, which was released on Friday, will also appear in the movie’s anticipated sequel. Also, he is working on movies including Happy Christmas, Gandhi Speaks, Mumbaikar, and Jawan. Jawan will be Vijay Sethupathi’s debut in Bollywood and will star him as the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie will star another Tamil star Nayanthara and is also directed by Tamil director Atlee.

