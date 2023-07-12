Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Teja Roped In To Narrate Maaveeran's Telugu And Tamil Versions

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming superhero film Maaveeran. The trailer of the film has left the audience and critics intrigued with its excellent editing job as it maintained the suspense throughout. Now, the actor has revealed that actors Ravi Teja and Vijay Sethupathi have been roped in for the film but not as part of the star cast but as the narrator in Telugu and Tamil versions of the film, respectively. Sivakarthikeyan announced the news on social media as he expressed his gratitude to them.

Sharing the clip of the Maaveeran teaser, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “My dear brother Vijay Sethupathi, thank you for your kind gesture. So glad to join your voice in Maaveeran."

The Telugu version of the film is titled Mahaveerudu. Sivakarthikeyan even penned a special note for Ravi Teja as well. “Ravi Teja Sir, It’s a great pleasure to have your energetic voice in our film and thank you so much for your support to the Mahaveerudu team sir- Sivakarthikeyan," he tweeted.

. @RaviTeja_offl Sir It’s a great pleasure to have your energetic voice in our film and thank you so much for your support to the #Mahaveerudu team sir 🙏🤗👍- Sivakarthikeyan #MahaveeruduFromJuly14th #DhairiyameJeyam pic.twitter.com/682YdgVe7B— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 11, 2023

Earlier it was rumoured that Dhanush has lent his voice to the film. His team, however, had denied all the speculations. Director Mysskin who plays a key role in the film revealed that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were approached for the voiceover but they declined the offer for unknown reasons.

It is worth noting that Maaveeran is inspired by Rajinikanth’s film of the same title which was released in 1986.

Maaveeran is written and directed by Madonne Ashwin. The film is produced by Arun Viswa and the music is composed by Bharath Sankar. It was earlier scheduled to release on August 16 but the makers decided to prepone it and it is now set to hit the cinemas on July 16.

On the hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a massy role in Atlee’s Jawan. The film features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead.