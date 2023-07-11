Vijay Sethupathi Spreads Love And Tomatoes, Offers Fresh Produce To Grateful Fans

The soaring prices of tomatoes in Tamil Nadu have been causing increasing distress to common people and even big restaurant owners. Recognising the community’s plight, a charitable event was organised in the Alandur area, where free tomatoes were distributed to housewives, thanks to the philanthropic efforts of actor Vijay Sethupathi’s fan club.

The event commenced with Tambaram Vicky, the president of the Chengalpattu Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club, inaugurating the function. Numerous supporters of Vijay Sethupathi enthusiastically gathered to contribute to the cause. Housewives in attendance were elated to receive free tomatoes in exchange for their participation, braving the long queues with unwavering enthusiasm.

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, the general public was finding it exceedingly challenging to afford this essential ingredient. The generous contribution of Vijay Sethupathi’s fan club came as a much-needed respite, allowing us housewives to extend our heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to them.

The incident has garnered immense public attention and garnered praise from all quarters. The selfless act of distributing tomatoes to the needy has resonated deeply with the people, symbolizing compassion and empathy during trying times.

Vijaya Gurunatha Sethupathi, widely known as Vijay Sethupathi, is a renowned Indian actor and producer primarily associated with Tamil cinema. His remarkable talent has earned him several accolades, including a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards South, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Noteworthy films in his repertoire include Soodhu Kavvum, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, Iraivi, Vikram Vedha, ’96, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Petta, and Super Deluxe.

Vijay Sethupathi’s career trajectory took a significant turn in 2012 when all three of his releases achieved critical acclaim and commercial success, catapulting him to newfound fame. Notably, in Sundarapandian, where he played a negative role opposite M. Sasikumar, he made a memorable impact. Subsequently, he portrayed lead roles in Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and Balaji Tharaneetharan respectively. Critics lauded his performances in both films, where he portrayed a delivery boy named Michael and a young man named Prem, afflicted with short-term memory loss just days before his wedding.