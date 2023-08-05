Vijay Sethupathi Turns Up At Launch Of Good Night Actor Manikandan's Next Film

Renowned Tamil actor, writer, and director Manikandan has been making waves with his versatile talent. Recently, he made headlines with his latest film Good Night, which received a resounding positive response from the audience. The actor has some exciting news for his fans as he announced his next project with the makers of Good Night. Manikandan shared the news and also treated fans to glimpses of the film’s launch ceremony. Versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi was the chief guest at the launch. Sethupathy, who is gearing up for his much-awaited release Jawan alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, showed his support and encouragement to Manikandan’s new venture.

Sharing the pictures from the launch event, Manikandan expressed his excitement, writing, “Next step with the new beginnings!!"

The untitled project, helmed by Prabhuram Vyas, is set to be a relationship drama, promising a contemporary love story. Interestingly, Manikandan will also be co-writing the film. Joining him on this creative journey will be the talented actress Sri Gouri Priya, who recently impressed the audience with her stellar performance in Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil anthology “Modern Love: Chennai."

Director Prabhuram Vyas spoke about the lead actors and their roles, saying, “All three play educated, youngsters who are working in Chennai. I feel Manikandan represents the Tamil youngsters in their mid to late-20s and can reflect their hopes and issues. I was impressed with Gouri Priya after watching Modern Love: Chennai, and screen-tested her."

This collaboration marks the third time Manikandan and Vijay Sethupathi have worked together, having previously delivered acclaimed performances in the films Aandavan Kattalai and Kadaisi Vivasayi.

It’s not just movies that have been keeping Manikandan busy. Earlier this year, it was reported that the National Award-winning director would be directing a Tamil web series set to stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. This series will feature none other than Vijay Sethupathi in a lead role. The web series kick-started filming on April 1, and a traditional puja ceremony was conducted at Usilampatti, Tamil Nadu, to mark the auspicious beginning.

Both Manikandan and Vijay Sethupathi have garnered immense praise for their previous collaborations, and their fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing their magic once again in the upcoming web series.

As Manikandan embarks on this new project, the Tamil audience can’t contain their excitement to witness another cinematic masterpiece from the multi-talented actor and director. With the promising talent of Gouri Priya, the untitled film promises to be a memorable and heartwarming experience for viewers, exploring the dynamics of relationships and love in contemporary times.